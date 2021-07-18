Zacks Investment Research Lowers POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in POSCO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.