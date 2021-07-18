Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956 over the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.