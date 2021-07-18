Zacks Investment Research Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

