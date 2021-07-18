Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) to Sell

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Shares of Ube Industries stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ube Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ube Industries (UBEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.