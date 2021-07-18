Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a PE ratio of -30.86.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,557,892 shares worth $55,499,517. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

