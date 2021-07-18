Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

