Zacks Investment Research Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

POSCO stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in POSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

