Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

