Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Insiders have sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 310,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

