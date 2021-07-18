ZClassic Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1,201.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00295608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00122792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00158257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,253,327 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

