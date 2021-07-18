Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBBP shares. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

