Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Sells $248,283.47 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zedge by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

