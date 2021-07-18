Zeepin Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $317,208.58 and $79,454.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00145902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,107.60 or 0.99895514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

