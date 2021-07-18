Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Zendesk worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $120,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

