Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Zendesk worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,258 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of ZEN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

