Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $4,584,460.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,584,460.00.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.