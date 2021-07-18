Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.60 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

