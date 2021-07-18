Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,751. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

