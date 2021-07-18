Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $236.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

