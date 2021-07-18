ZUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,659.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $3,659.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

