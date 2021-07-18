Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew S. Bromberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00.

Zynga stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

