$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $1.92 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

