-$0.03 EPS Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ADN stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

