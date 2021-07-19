$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $35.81. 35,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

