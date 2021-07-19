$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 61,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,151. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

