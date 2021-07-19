-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

VLDR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 181,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,598,725. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

