-$0.25 EPS Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 7,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,504. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,142. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 6,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Alteryx by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Alteryx by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

