$0.35 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

