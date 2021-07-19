$0.51 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Commvault Systems also posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT opened at $76.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

