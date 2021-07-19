$0.69 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Gentherm reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

THRM stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

