$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce sales of $101.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.03 on Monday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.