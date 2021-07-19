1,101,164 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,101,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,735,000. Denbury makes up 1.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of DEN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,113. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

