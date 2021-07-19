1,130,758 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,130,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,788,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.69% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 313.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,326 shares of company stock worth $219,715,156 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRPL opened at $24.86 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

