11,712 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.