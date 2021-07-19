1,194,139 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,194,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,000. Falcon Capital Acquisition comprises 1.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCAC opened at $9.00 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.