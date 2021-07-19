1,214 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

