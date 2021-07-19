1,259,809 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,259,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

