1,389,590 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,389,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,730,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 1.21% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $5,320,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $14,966,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIM. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:ZIM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,126. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

