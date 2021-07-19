$145.94 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce sales of $145.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the highest is $149.49 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.31. 13,297,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,689. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

