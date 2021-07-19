1,500,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,000. NightDragon Acquisition comprises about 1.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

NDACU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

