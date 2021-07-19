17,182,391 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,182,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,151,000. PureCycle Technologies makes up approximately 11.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 14.52% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE:PCT opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

