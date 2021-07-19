1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $22.86 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

