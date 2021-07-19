20,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Zhihu makes up about 0.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

