20,213 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NYSE MP opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

