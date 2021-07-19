2,134 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

