2,143 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $315.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

