21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNET. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

