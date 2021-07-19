22,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,843,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSA stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

