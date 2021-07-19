22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
