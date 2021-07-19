23,254 Shares in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 11.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Team stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.96. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.